COVID-19 Study

Get Tested
The process of getting tested is simple, painless, and takes no more than 15 minutes. Help us understand more about this virus, who is affected, and why.
Begin the Study Versión en Español
Join the DFW COVID-19 Prevalence Study to help guide decisions that will keep you and your family safe. UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources are conducting the study to see how common COVID-19 is in Dallas and Tarrant counties.
Your participation will help us get back to school, get back to work, and get back to our faith communities.
Join the DFW COVID-19 Prevalence Study to help us better understand how common COVID-19 is in Dallas and Tarrant counties.
To stop COVID-19, we must have more information. We need to understand where the virus is spreading. We also need to know why certain people are getting it more than others. For example, we know that COVID-19 affects more African Americans and Latinos. The DFW COVID-19 Prevalence Study will help us understand why.
Results of the study will be used to guide decisions that will help keep our communities and families safe.
It only takes a few minutes and your participation will help us get back to school, back to work, and back to our faith communities.
Community engagement is critical to this study’s success, including the establishment of a Community Advisory Board (CAB).
How do I volunteer? And how will participating in this study benefit me? Those questions and more are answered in our FAQ guide.
Funding for this study has been provided by the Lyda Hill Foundation and others. We are grateful for this support.
We will be updating this website as the study progresses, so please check back.
This study has been approved by UT Southwestern IRB Protocol #STU-2020-0540.